Sauquoit Creek Flood Mitigation Project Underway

Ground was broken on Monday in Whitesboro for the first phase of a project to reduce flooding along the Sauquoit Creek.

Oneida County is making $225,000 available for the project.

The County also applied for a $2 million Green Infrastructure Grant through the State Department of Environmental Facilities Corporation that will help make the construction possible.

County Executive Anthony Picente says the project will ease the impact of future flooding in the Town of Whitestown.