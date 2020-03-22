Say it Ain’t Snow, Winter Weather Advisory in CNY

Say it ain't snow. There's a Winter Weather Advisory in central New York.

The advisory for Northern Oneida and Madison counties is in effect from 3am Monday to midnight.

2 to 4 inches is possible in Boonville, Hamilton, Oneida, Norwich, Rome and Utica. Highest amounts will be across elevations higher than 1200 feet.

Plan on slippery road conditions for the Monday morning commute.

The Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Herkimer, Hamilton and Southern Herkimer counties is in effect from 6am Monday to 2am Tuesday.

2 to 6 inches is possible in Old Forge, Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort and Dolgeville with higher amounts in the higher elevations.