Schumer Complete Tour Of All 62 Counties In New York In 2020

U..S. Senator Charles Schumer today completed his 22nd consecutive tour of all 62 New York State Counties in Greene County.

The tour continues Schumer’s track record as the first New York State public official to visit every county in New York each year he’s been in office.

Through a year that much has changed – I, too, traveled with masks and disinfectant in tow to much smaller and more understated events – one thing remained the same: my commitment, dedication, and love for New York. This year, more than ever before, I learned more about the struggles and needs of New York and saw New Yorkers resilience, perseverance, and grit and time and time again the very best New York has to offer even during our darkest of days," said Schumer.

Schumer visited Central New York eight times in 2020.

The Senator helped secure a $20 million buyout program for flood prone property owners in Whitesboro and delivered $1 million from the EPA to assist in the cleanup after the Charles Town Mall fire.