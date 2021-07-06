Schumer Secures Funding For High Speed Internet In Madison County

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer says following his repeated pushes, $10.1 million in federal funding has been secured to bring high-speed broadband internet access to over 2,000 homes, business and farms across Madison County.

The funding is allocated through the U.S Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Broad Band ReConnect Program.

Schumer says the money will be used to install hundreds of miles of fiber-optic cable that will provide high-speed internet access to residents and business in Madison County.

“Long before COVID-19, rural communities throughout Upstate New York – like Madison County – have struggled to close the digital divide ,” said Senator Schumer. “In today’s modern economy, access to reliable, fast internet service is crucial to success, which is why I advocated with USDA Secretary Vilsack to secure this grant. This USDA grant will ensure Madison County families, businesses, farms, and students can access the top-notch, high-speed broadband they need.”

Today's funding announcement comes after Schumer’s personal visit to Madison to announce his push to secure these funds to provide for the county’s broadband needs last year.

Schumer voted in 2018 to pass the Fiscal Year 2019 Appropriations bill, which created the USDA ReConnect Program.

The Madison County grant announced today is part of the second ReConnect grant round made possible by $550 million Schumer helped secure in the Fiscal Year 2020 appropriations bill.

The Rural Development Broadband and ReConnect Program provides funding for the costs of construction, improvement, or acquisition of facilities and equipment needed to provide broadband service in eligible rural areas.

