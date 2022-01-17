Bills Facing The Chiefs In Primetime For Playoff Rematch

The Buffalo Bills had one of the most satisfying wins in franchise history this past Saturday night, when they beat the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium, 47-17.

The Wild Card Round playoff win was the first meeting between the Bills and Patriots in the postseason, and it marked the first time in NFL history that a team scored a touchdown on every possession (minus kneel-downs), faced zero 4th downs, did not attempt a punt, did not attempt a field goal, and committed no turnovers.

The Bills now move on to the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs, and it's a rematch that Bills fans have been waiting for every since January of 2021.

The Bills will go back to Arrowhead Stadium to play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. It will be the premiere matchup in the divisional round, next Sunday night at 6:30 pm on CBS.

The Bills and Chiefs are slowly but surely developing into a huge rivalry in the AFC.

The two teams have met in the regular season the last two seasons and now will meet in the AFC playoffs for back-to-back years.

The Bills famously lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game last year by a score of 38-24. The game got chippy at the end, with the Bills and Chiefs getting personal foul penalties after Bills quarterback Josh Allen was thrown to the ground late.

The Bills played in Kansas City this season in the first rematch back in October. Buffalo dominated that game on Sunday Night Football and won by a score of 38-20.

The Bills offense did whatever they wanted against the Chiefs defense, as Allen threw for over 300 yards and 3 touchdowns, along with rushing for over 50 yards and another touchdown.

This was during a stretch of the season where the Chiefs were not at the top of their game, and the defense was atrocious. Since then, the Chiefs defense has gotten better and will most definitely bring a different game plan for the Bills offense.

The Chiefs also blew out their opponent in the Wild Card game, dismantling the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, 42-21.

This rivalry reminds me of the Patriots and Colts rivalry between 2001-2010. The Patriots and Colts were not in the same division after the NFL realignment, but they met multiple times in the playoffs and has classic regular season games as well, as Tom Brady and Peyton Manning led their respective teams.

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are two of the top five quarterbacks in the NFL and this should be a game that captivates fans, leaguewide.

