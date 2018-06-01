Searchers Using Heavy Equipment Looking For Missing Toddler

SODUS, N.Y. (AP) — Searchers looking for a missing toddler have been using heavy equipment on a New York farm where his mother's body was found buried last week.

WHEC says the family of 14-month-old Owen Hidalgo-Calderon met Thursday with prosecutors and law enforcement to receive an update on the case.

The body of Selena Hidalgo-Calderon was found May 23 on the farm in Sodus.

The search area has been expanded. But the team has dwindled from hundreds to a few dozen.

The sheriff says the mother's boyfriend has admitted to burying her, but not killing her.