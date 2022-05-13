Selena Gomez Apologizes After Fans Accuse Her of Shading Hailey Bieber on TikTok

Selena Gomez apologized for sharing a skincare TikTok. Why? Some fans thought it was mocking Hailey Bieber.

On Wednesday (May 11), the Only Murders in the Building actress posted a TikTok video of her nighttime skincare routine with Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" playing in the background. Harmless enough, right?

Though Gomez has her own cosmetics line — Rare Beauty — and frequently shows self-care and beauty videos, some fans believed that the TikTok was a subtle dig at Hailey, who is married to Gomez's ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

Prior to Selena's post, Hailey posted a similar "get ready with me" video where she showed off her skincare, makeup and hair routine, as she is launching her own skincare line called Rhode.

Watch Hailey's TikTok video below:

Despite Selena being silent in her video and showing how she uses serums and wipes, completely different products than what was featured in Hailey's clip, some people believed her video was an attempt to be shady.

"Lol I know who she's referring to," one commenter wrote on Selena's video, while another added, "Wait... is she trynna make fun of you know who?"

Before long, Selena turned off the comments for her video and addressed the accusations.

"This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health," Selena wrote in response to the comments. "Guys, no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon."

This isn't the first time that people have pitted the two women against each other on TikTok.

After Hailey posted a video of her lip-syncing to her husband's 2009 hit "One Time," some followers in the comments section noted how he wrote the song about Selena.

Hailey responded to the trolls in a video captioned: "This is for you guys in my comments every single time I post."

"Leave me alone at this point," Hailey said. "I'm minding my business. I don't do anything, I don't say anything. Leave me alone, please."