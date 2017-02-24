UPDATED 4:18 p.m. - A traffic stop on Route 69 in Annsville led to the discovery of items that are frequently used in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says while deputies were interviewing the occupants of the vehicle, they made several observations that lead them to believe there was illegal drugs present.

Several items were removed from the vehicle by State Police and will be sent to the New York State Police Lab for analyisis.

Investigators are continuing the investigation and criminal charges may be pending against the occupants of the vehicle.

Original story:

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is investigating possible drug activity stemming from a traffic stop in the Town of Annsville.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says interviews are currently taking place with involved parties.