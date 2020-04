While most of the city is self-quarantined, it seems violence in the city is not. Multiple shots were fired into a residence on Auburn Avenue Saturday night.

According to UPD Sgt. Mike Curley, multiple rounds were fired in an address on Auburn around 7:45 p.m.

Curley says there were no reported injuries and nobody was hit but the home.

At this time police have no suspect information and are looking to the public for information.