Who says you have to go to the Caribbean to enjoy crystal clear blue waters?

New York is home to more than 7,600 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. One of those lakes has the distinction of being not only the cleanest in the state but the second cleanest in the country.

Skaneateles Lake

Skaneateles Lake, one of the most pristine lakes in New York, provides drinking water to 220,000 people and has done so since the 1890s. It's one of only six unfiltered water sources in the country and the second cleanest according to World Atlas.

The people of Skaneateles, the city of Syracuse, and its prior officials had done a great job protecting its cleanliness away from toxic and industrial waste for the past decades.

The magnificent Caribbean blue water is not only great for drinking and it's also the perfect spot to win, according to The Travel.

This magnificent lake has low nitrogen levels, which aids in preventing the proliferation of algae and other plants. Therefore, Skaneateles Lake is one of the greatest lakes in New York for swimming because it is incredibly clean.

There is only one public access point for swimming in Skaneateles Lake It's at Shotwell Memorial Park.

Dirtiest Lake

Ironically, just down the road from the cleanest lake in the state is Onondaga Lake, one of the dirtiest in the country. Although work has been done over the years to improve the quality

Upstate Hamptons

Skaneateles is home to a variety of hotels, inns, and bed & breakfasts, a full calendar of activities and events, and a broad range of quality eateries to enjoy year-round.

Upstate New York's Skaneateles is the closest place to feel like being in the posh Hamptons, yet being considerably more laid-back and friendly.

Find everything you can see and do at Skaneateles.com.

