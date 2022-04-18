Horror Flick With Tons Of CNY References Scores High On Rotten Tomatoes

This very well could be a film you've never even heard of.

We Are No Strangers To Movie Filming

In the past few years, Syracuse alone has had what must be dozens of movies filmed there. Between the American High movies and a few other miscellaneous flicks, a lot has been shot in Central New York. This horror movie is just another to add to the list.

This Is A Movie You Should Pick

In a streaming world today, you have nearly unlimited options for movies. If you head over to HBO Max, you'll find a horror film called 'The Night House'. Two things stand out in this film. First thing first, it was filmed in Syracuse and Skaneateles. If that isn't reason enough to give the movie a chance, it also scores high on Rotten Tomatoes.

For A Horror Movie, That Isn't Easy

Many horror favorites don't get high ratings from critics. A lot of times, the ones that do are a little hard to follow. Not in the case of 'The Night House'. This film gets 87% on the critical website.

What Is The Premise

Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. She tries as best she can to keep it together -- but then nightmares come. Disturbing visions of a presence in the house calling to her, beckoning her with a ghostly allure. - Rotten Tomatoes

Some Cool Shots

You'll find many cool little Central New York references all throughout the movie. Too many to count in fact. For the majority of the movie, the film is shot inside a lake home. Which obviously is shot on a Finger Lake due to the references. The main character is looking to sell her home and searches Zillow where a lot of Syracuse area and Cortland area homes are shown.

Beyond that, a google search for a book store in Utica happens. That is puzzling because the book store isn't fictional, it is Books and Melodies, which actually is in Syracuse. A few shots in the store and of the storefront are in the film as well.

Are all of these things noted above enough for you to give the movie a try?

