Skipping the Debate? Watch Herkimer Diamonds on National TV

If you've decided to skip the debate on Tuesday night, you might want to watch Herkimer Diamonds in Middleville featured live on the Home Shopping Network.

Dr. Renee Shevat will be featured on Monday night and Tuesday showing off Herkimer Diamonds and the jewelry that comes from the natural gem. Shevat will be live on HSN Monday night from midnight until 2 am, featuring the best of Herkimer Diamonds live fro their resort on Route 28. The Herkimer will also be in the spotlight on Tuesday from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., broadcasting live from one of their commercial mines. Herkimer's spotlight will continue on Tuesday evening from the resort's restaurant, from 8 until 10 p.m..

Herkimer Diamonds are beautiful double-terminated quartz crystals found in Herkimer County, New York. Incredibly, these phenomenal gemstones are close to five hundred million years old. The crystals are magnificent works of nature, found in the rock, having a diamond-like geometrical shape. Thus, the name recognition of Herkimer Diamonds.

A portion of the live broadcast will also come from the KOA campground admissions center across the street from the mines. The KOA grounds is an award winning camp facility that features camping options, along with luxury cabins with full amenities.

The Home Shopping Network features several jewelry options made from Herkimer Diamonds mined from the Herkimer Diamonds resort. Herkimer Diamonds are unique to the Mohawk Valley and this region is the only place in the world where they can be found.