Snow Emergency Declared In Utica

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri has declared a Snow Emergency that will go into effect at 10:00 tonight.

Palmieri says all vehicles must be off city streets by 10:00 to allow for safe passage of snow removal and emergency services vehicles.

Any vehicles left on streets after that time are subject to ticketing and towing at the owner’s expense.

The Snow Emergency will be in effect until further notice.

A Snow Emergency has also been declared for the Village of Ilion.

No parking will be allowed on village streets from 6:00 tonight until noon on Wednesday.

