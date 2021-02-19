Southern Storms Impacting Local And National Gas Prices

The storms that hit the southern United States are having an impact on local and national gas prices.

AAA Northeast says since Monday, New York state’s average price has jumped six cents a gallon to $2.66 and the price in the Utica-Rome area is up six cents as well to $2.69 a gallon.

The national average has increased 10 cents a gallon to $2.60.

AAA says the quick four-day jump is a direct result of all major Gulf Coast refineries being impacted by the recent storm, which has caused gas supplies to tighten and pump prices to increase.

“The situation is very similar to a Gulf Coast hurricane’s impact. Refineries come offline, and until damage is assessed and operations are back up and running, supply is tight, especially with road conditions and power outages reducing fuel deliveries – if stations even have power to accept them,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs. “Until things thaw out and Gulf Coast refineries are running again,  we do expect more expensive pump prices across the country.”

