State Police Find Missing Forestport Woman Safe
UPDATED 2:39 - State Police say 82-year old Mary Godeman has been found in good health.
State Police are looking for an elderly Forestport woman who was reported missing by her family.
82-year old Mary Godemann was last seen on Thursday afternoon at around 1:00 leaving her home in a 2017 gray colored Subaru Crosstrek.
Police say Godemann frequents the Old Forge and Boonville areas and suffers from Dementia.
She's feet 5 inches tall, 110 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to called State Police at (315) 366-6000.
