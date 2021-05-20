State Police Arrest Herkimer County Daycare Owner

It takes a lot of trust to put another individual in charge of the safety and well being of your child. For a group of parents in Poland, that trust was violated and their children were allegedly put in harm's way.

A Herkimer County daycare owner has been arrested by New York State Police following an extensive investigation. State Police officials say 28-year-old Ashleigh Rituno of Poland was arrested and charged on three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The investigation that led to the charges began after several parents complained about the care provided to their children, according to officials. Officials did not given any specific details into the alleged neglect, but State Police investigators say Rituno was operating the daycare out of her home in Poland.

Police say parents accused Rituno of putting their children in dangerous situations and not properly supervising them. Police say the accusations came from several different parents and the alleged neglect occurred more than once. Following her arrest, Rituno was given an appearance ticket and will have to answer the charge on May 20th, 2021 in the Town of Russia court at 6PM.

State Police say they were assisted in their investigation by a number of agencies including the Poland Central School District Resource Officer, the Herkimer County Sheriff's Office and Herkimer County Child Protective Services.

