New York State Police have arrested a Unadilla man on disturbing charges following an incident on State Route 7.

State Police officials say a trooper was called to an address on Route 7 after a 911 caller hung up on an Otsego County dispatcher. Officials say as the trooper was leaving the barracks in Sidney en route to the call, he encountered a victim that had driven themselves to the State Police facility. The trooper observed the person had serious injuries to their face and he learned this victim was the person who called 911, according to officials.

Investigators say 35-year-old Randy Deese allegedly showed up to the victim's home on April 26th and a verbal argument ensued. Police say eventually the verbal argument became physical. Deese allegedly choked the victim causing them to lose consciousness. Police say Deese also allegedly engaged in forced sexual contact and intercourse with the victim. The following morning is when the victim was able to get to a phone and dial 911 and officials say when the victim arrived at State Police barracks they were immediately transported to Tri-Town Hospital by ambulance.

State Police responded to the residence to look for Deese and found that he had left the area. Further investigation led troopers to the City of Liberty and with the assistance of Liberty Police Deese was taken into custody, according to officials. State Police announced a laundry list of charges, both felonies and misdemeanors.

Felonies:

Rape in the first degree

Strangulation in the second degree

Coercion in the second degree

Stalking in the second degree

Misdemeanors:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree

Unlawful Imprisonment in the second degree

Forcible Touching

Assault in the third degree

State Police say Deese was arraigned and remanded to Otsego County Jail on $50,000 cash bail and will appear in court again in May.