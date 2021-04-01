State Police Begin Deployment Of Body Worn Cameras

New York State Police have deployed their first body-worn cameras as the agency begins its statewide rollout.

The requirements for Troopers to wear body-worn cameras is the result of legislation signed into law last June by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

"At this highly critical time for the relationship between police and the communities they serve across the state, I am proud that we are implementing this program as police agencies statewide do the important work of reimagining their work and repairing trust in the criminal justice system," Cuomo said. "This step is part of a progressive package of reforms that will increase transparency in policing and accountability among all law enforcement agencies statewide, and we look forward to continuing this important work in the future."

Under the law, State Troopers are required to record video immediately before an officer exits a patrol vehicle to interact with a person or situation.

The cameras will be worn by uniform members of the State Police while they’re on patrol.

The first cameras are being deployed at Troop G in the Capitol region.

The cameras will be then be deployed at other Troops statewide throughout the summer and fall.

Axon will supply the State Police with a total of 3,000 cameras and will provide secure cloud video storage, software, and technical support at a cost of $7.6 million per year.