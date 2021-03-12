State Police Investigating Homicide In Litchfield

State Police are investigating a homicide in Herkimer County.

Troopers responded to Camp Road in the Town of Litchfield early Friday morning for a reported body in the road.

Police say they found 19-year old Akwen Ajang of Utica dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone who has information or may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area of Camp and Goodier Roads is asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.