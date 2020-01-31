State Police To Increase DWI Enforcement This Weekend

State Police and local law enforcement will be taking part in a statewide crackdown on impaired and reckless driving during Super Bowl weekend.

The STOP-DWI campaign will include underage drinking enforcement, along with increased patrols and sobriety checkpoints.

The campaign will run from Saturday, February 1st through Monday, February 3rd and is funded by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee.

"The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events of the entire year, and I am encouraging New Yorkers to enjoy it responsibly," Governor Cuomo said. "It is simple: If you are drinking, do not get behind the wheel. New York has zero tolerance for drunk driving, and our police will be aggressively enforcing the law this weekend to keep New Yorkers safe."

Troopers issued nearly 7,900 tickets during Super Bowl weekend last year.