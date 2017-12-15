State Police To Participate In National Drunk Driving Crackdown

State Police and local law enforcement will be participating in the national enforcement initiative to crack down on impaired driving this holiday season.

The "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign begins today and runs through January 1st.

"The holiday season is among the busiest travel times of the year and with families traveling near and far to visit loved ones, our law enforcement agencies will be redoubling their efforts to crack down on dangerous and impaired drivers," Governor Cuomo said. "I ask all motorists to stay safe, be responsible and obey the rules of the road in order to avoid unnecessary tragedies."

Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints, along with more troopers on the roadways.

In addition to the DWI checkpoints and patrols, police will be watching for distracted driving, seat belt violations and drivers violating the "Move Over Law."