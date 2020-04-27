Stay-At-Home Order In Parts Of NY Will Extend Past May 15

Governor Andrew Cuomo says while the coronavirus hospitalization rate remains flat in New York state, there are still 1,000 new cases a day.

337 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Sunday, the second straight day that the total has been below 400.

The governor says preliminary results from statewide antibody testing suggest that nearly 15 percent of the state is positive for the COVID-19 antibody.

He says the state has tested about 7,500 residents so far.

Meanwhile, Cuomo says NY on Pause will be extended for some regions on May 15th.

Cuomo says however, a case can be made for not extending the order in other parts of the state.

He says each region is facing its own set of facts and all decisions will be data-driven.