Stefon Diggs Goes Viral With Star Wars Tweet

It could be the best trade in Buffalo sports history; the Bills trading for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs in March of 2020.

Although that trade has to compete with the Sabres trading for Dominik Hasek, Diggs' impact on the Bills has been nothing short of monumental. He led the NFL in catches and receiving yards in 2020, and in 2021, is on pace for 100 catches and over 1,200 receiving yards.

Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen is the best duo in Buffalo right now, but as great as Diggs is on the field, he's an even better person off the field and a super fun follow on social media.

If you're not following Stefon on Twitter, then you better, because it's one of the more entertaining things you can do.

Diggs was at it again on Wednesday night, as he talked about Star Wars. More specifically, he confused Star Wars and Star Trek...

Diggs admitted he didn't have enough time to spend, watching either because of just how lengthy they can be.

Diggs' tweets come the day that the new Disney+ show The Book of Boba Fett debuted, which features a story about the popular Star Wars character.

I personally love Star Wars, but never got into Star Trek. You can ask my dad about Star Trek, since he's the expert on that show.

Maybe years ago it was looked at as a bad thing if you liked geek or nerdy things, but now it's absolutely cool to love stuff like Star Wars, Star Trek, Marvel, Pokemon, and so many other things of that ilk.

