Here’s What Happens When You Call The ‘Stranger Things’ Surfer Boy Pizza Number

Can't get enough of the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things? There's a little Easter egg in the show that you can try for yourself with some pretty cool results.

Stranger Things Season 4 Parts 1 and 2 have both finally been released on Netflix. Have you seen both parts yet? Don't worry, there won't be any spoilers whatsoever in this article. However, I will say that after that ending, I hope we don't have to wait too long for season 5 to be released.

One of the newest characters in season 4 of Stranger Things who has been wildly popular, is the comedic relief, Argyle, played by Eduardo Franco. In this season, Argyle works for a pizza shop called Surfer Boy Pizza. There are several mentions throughout the series about the restaurant, and Argyle takes the gang on a wild ride in his pizza delivery van.

The van itself has a little Easter egg on there that you might not have known about. You can actually call the number of Surfer Boy Pizza that is on the side of the van. The phone number for Surfer Boy Pizza is on the van as 805-45-PIZZA, which can be dialed in as 805-457-4992.

What Happens When You Call Surfer Boy Pizza's Phone Number?

I called the number earlier today, and to my surprise, Argyle actually answered the phone. Now, you don't actually get to have a conversation with him or get to order pizza. There is a recording of him talking about Surfer Boy's Pizza and how he highly recommends putting pineapple on the pizza pie. Here's what Argyle says:

“Surfer Boy Pizza, this is Argyle speaking. We make everything fresh here at Surfer Boy, except for our pineapple which comes from a can, but I still recommend slapping some juicy pineapple on. Oh, fruit on your pizza is gnarly you say? Well, I say try before you deny!”

It's pretty entertaining, and another fun element for fans of "Stranger Things". Oh, and the Surfer Boy Pizza fun doesn't end there. According to PopSugar, Netflix teamed up with Walmart to create a frozen pizza inspired by Surfer Boy Pizza. There are four options fans can choose from Pepperoni, Supreme, Meat Lovers, or Pineapple Jalapeño, all of which come in red-and-white branded boxes that look identical to what we see on Stranger Things.

