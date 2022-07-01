Stray Kids Kick Off Their 2nd World Tour Maniac With Two Sold-Out Shows (PHOTOS & FAN REACTIONS)

Stray Kids kicked off their sold-out 2nd World Tour Maniac arena tour with back-to-back shows this week.

On Tuesday (June 28) and Wednesday (June 29), the K-pop group held two respective sold-out concerts at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N performed their hits including "MANIAC," "Red Lights," “Back Door” and “God’s Menu."

Fans couldn't get enough of their electrifying dance moves paired with awe-inspiring visuals, such as the group's larger-than-life video panel. Each night, fan chants erupted throughout the entire arena.

A standout moment took place when the group covered Westlife's "My Love," while another memorable moment happened when they split into two groups to perform songs of their choice live on the spot.

See photos from the shows, below:

JYP ENTERTAINMENT JYP ENTERTAINMENT loading...

JYP ENTERTAINMENT JYP ENTERTAINMENT loading...

JYP ENTERTAINMENT JYP ENTERTAINMENT loading...

See some of the best fan reactions to the concerts, below:

Be sure to catch Stray Kids on tour in July in the U.S. Check out their upcoming tour dates, below.

STRAY KIDS 2ND WORLD TOUR MANIAC TOUR DATES:

Fri Jul 01 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Jul 03 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 06 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sat Jul 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Jul 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Tue Jul 12 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Thu Jul 14 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Jul 15 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Jul 19 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center in Anaheim

Wed Jul 20 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center in Anaheim