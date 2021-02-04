Super Bowl 55 on WIBX 950

Super Bowl 55 comes to you LIVE from Tampa, Florida on Sunday afternoon on WIBX 950!.

Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Tampa has already made history, becoming the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home city. And, Brady stamp on the history books will only grown larger as he prepares play in his tenth league championship.

The Chief are the top-seed from the AFC, posting a 14-2 regular season record and fresh off the team's most impressive outing in week, trampling Buffalo and the Bills' defense. If Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid can repeat, they'd be the first team to win back-to-back Lombardi Trophies since Bill Belichick and Brady did it in 2002 and 2003.

Tampa Bay posted an 11-5 regular season record, but have proven experienced and clutch, going on the road three times this postseason, with wins at Washington, New Orleans and Green Bay.

Coverage of the game from Westwood One Sports begins at 2:00 p.m. Sunday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

**NFL Games are not available for streaming on WIBX 950's digital platforms.

