These Seven Super Bowl Champions Have Capital Region Ties

With the NFL playoffs kicking off tomorrow, we're under a month until the Lombardi Trophy will be awarded once again. A season's worth of hard work, sweat, dedication, and masks/swabs up the nose will be rewarded for one lucky team.

We still don't know which of the 14 playoff-bound teams will hoist the trophy in February. That said, we can still look back, and remember some of the more memorable Super Bowl champions of yesterday.

Over the last few decades, the Capital Region has been the home for a number of notable athletes, with football players being no exception. Whether the person was born in the area, grew up around Albany, or came to the district for school, we've seen a number of football players reach the peak of the football world after their time here.

With that said, here are seven famous football players and coaches who left their mark on the Capital Region, and followed that up with a Super Bowl title of their own.

