Authorities need help identifying suspects in two separate cases.

Police Looking for Destiny USA Theft Suspect

Police are requesting help from the public identifying a person whose image was captured by a surveillance camera.

The individual, who appears to be a man, is wanted for questioning in a grand larceny investigation underway by New York State Police in Lysander.

The individual picture is, according to a written release from the NYSP, "wanted for [allegedly] using a stolen credit card to purchase approximately $9,000 in jewelry from Kay Jewelers at Destiny USA in April 2022."

Police Looking for Theft Suspect in West Monroe

Police are also still looking for this suspect out of West Monroe:

He allegedly took items from the store without paying for them.

Anyone with information on the identities of either of the persons in the photos, or with information that would be helpful to either investigation, is asked to call police at: (315) 366-6000.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

