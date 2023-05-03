Fortunately, the driver of this SUV was able walk away uninjured after crashing into a portion of the stone entrance wall at a popular park along Route 12.

Parts of the Sherrill Brook Park entryway was left cracked and crumbled after police say the driver crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and continued off the road, eventually into the stone wall, causing significant damage to it and the vehicle.

The park was closed for a short time on Monday to allow for cleanup of the debris.

It is unclear was caused the accident but police say they ticketed the driver, Raquel Winter, for Failure to Keep Right.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

