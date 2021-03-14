Syracuse Earns 11-Seed, Will Play Friday

The Syracuse men's basketball team is an 11-seed in the NCAA Tournament and will open up play on Friday.

The Orange posted a 16-9 record and went 9-7 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Syracuse is set to play the sixth-seeded San Diego State Aztecs, currently one of the hottest teams in the country.

Via GoAztecs.com:

The Aztecs, who will be making their 13th Division I NCAA Tournament appearance, have the second-best record (53-6) in the nation since the start of the 2019-20 season. They enter the tournament riding a 14-game winning streak, the third longest in the country, after capturing both the Mountain West regular season and tournament championship.

In ACC Tournament play, 'Cuse knocked out NC State, who they defeated three times this season, before a heartbreaking last-second defeat against the conference's top-seed and overall No. 16 Virginia.

Despite a COVID-19 scare that forced the Cavaliers to withdraw from the ACC Tournament, they are a fourth-seed in the West bracket. And, despite having a better conference record that the Orange, those three-loses loomed large as they're NIT bound.

This year's tournament is set to run Friday-through-Monday instead of the typical Thursday-through-Sunday that has become common place for The Dance.

The Aztecs and Orange are set to meet on Friday, scheduled to tip at 9:45 p.m.

Syracuse recently in the NCAA Tournament:

2020 - NCAA Tournament was canceled due to COVID-19

2019 - First Round loss to Baylor

2018 - 'Cuse falls in the Sweet 16 to Duke

2017 - Did not make NCAA Tournament

2016 - A run to the Final Four that ended against UNC

