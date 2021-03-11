Syracuse Stinger – Virginia Sinks Syracuse with Buzzer Beater

The Syracuse Orange hung tough and answered the bell all game long. But, Buddy Boeheim and company never got the chance for one final answer.

Virginia's Reece Beekman drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer, snapping a 69-69 tie and advancing the top-seeded Cavaliers to the next round of the ACC Tournament with a 72-69 win over the ninth-seeded Orange.

Stunningly for Syracuse, it was Beekman's only bucket of the game.

The back-and-forth battle saw Syracuse with a first half lead of as many as eleven points, and a lead at the break of 39-36. The game was tight throughout the second half until Virginia made a late run and turned a 59-59 tie into a 67-61 contest with just under five minutes to play.

But the Orange found a way back and tied the game again at 69, before Beekman's heroics at the buzzer.

Buddy Boeheim had another great game, tallying 31 points on 10-of-17 from the field including 5-of-8 from 3-point range. Quincy Guerrier added 14 for Syracuse, who fell to 16-9 overall.

Coach Jim Boeheim said after Wednesday's win NC State that he thought his team had done enough to make it to the NCAA Tournament. His team's performance only bolstered that argument as the took the country's 16th-ranked team to the brink.

The Cavaliers Sam Hauser scored 14 of his team-high 21 points in the second half. Trey Murphy added 15. Virginia will play with the winner of Miami and Georgia Tech as the conference tournament continues on Friday.

The Orange will have to wait until Sunday to see if they've made the cut from the NCAA Tournament.

-----------------------------------