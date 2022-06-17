Cheers New York- Enjoy Drinks At The Syracuse Hard Seltzer And Daiquiri Fest

A delicious hard seltzer or daiquiri is truly the drink of summer in Upstate New York. Celebrate those drinks and more at the Syracuse Hard Seltzer And Daiquiri Fest.

The Syracuse Hard Seltzer And Daiquiri Fest will be held on Saturday July 30th between 2PM - 8PM at Kasai at 218 Walton Street in Syracuse. This event has the works- 5 Bars, giveaways, live outdoor DJ's, hard seltzers, and frozen daiquiris.

Tickets range in price from $19.99 – $27.99. You can buy them online here.

Tickets are required. Tickets guarantee you entry into event, access to drink specials, they do NOT include free drinks. Tickets are non-refundable, we repeat non-refundable. This event is reserved at all venues specifically for ticket holders to enjoy specials from 2:00-8:00PM."

This Refreshing Cocktail Is The Most Popular In New York

In New York, we prefer vodka in our cocktails. No specific brand is shown to be the most popular for the cocktail, but in the United States, it seems Tito's Handmade is the choice.

New York State's most popular drink is a Vodka Fizz. As of 2020-2021, New York tended to drink a Vodka Fizz a little more than any other cocktail though.

New York’s Newest Craft Beverage Is Made With Milk

This seltzer is called Norwhey Nordic Seltzer. It was created by Sam Alcaine, a Cornell University food science professor, and his partner, cheesemaker Trystan Sandvoss of First Light Creamery in Genesee County. The whey seltzer is produced for Alcaine and Sandvoss at the Meier’s Creek Brewing Co. in Cazenovia. You can read more here.

Reminder: drink responsibly and don't drink and drive!