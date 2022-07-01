Endicott Man Arrested After Traffic Stop

A 21-year-old Endicott man was arrested after New York State Police say he was driving a stolen vehicle on Main Street in Union. Police say they arrested Elijah K. Gibson on June 25th after a trooper saw Gibson allegedly speeding down the road.

Troopers say the car Gibson was driving had been reported stolen to the Binghamton City Police Department. Two passengers were inside the vehicle Gibson was driving.

Gibson was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property and is scheduled to appear in court on July 12, 2022.

Syracuse Man Arrested on Weapons Charges

A 23-year-old man is charged with four counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree after troopers responded to a shots fired call in Sempronius. It happened near Curtin Road and Bear Swamp Road on June 27th.

Joshua Pena of Syracuse was arrested and brought to the Cayuga County Jail pending arraignment.

Anyone with information on either of these cases is asked to call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS). All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]

