Get Ready- Legendary Syracuse Nationals Car Show Announces 2023 Dates

If you are a custom car, Hot rod, collector or just a plain "old car fan" then your time of the year is just around the corner. The Syracuse Nationals have announced their 2023 dates.

The Syracuse Nationals are back at the New York State Fairgrounds the weekend of the 14th, 15th and 16th of July 2023. Each year this event draws over 8,000 custom cars and Hot Rods, along with over 90,000 fans. Registration begins October 3rd 2023 online.

There's a few names from a little closer to home that you'll recognize at the event each and every year. Tucci Hot Rods from Marcy New York will be at the show as always, with amazing rides and prizes.

The Syracuse Nationals Classic Car Show is one of the largest automobile shows in the country, and it's the largest in the Northeast. You'll find a wide range of cars, trucks, bikes, vendors, and street rods and custom, classic, muscle and antique cars. Thousands of people come from all over to see some of the most unique cars in the country.

Throughout the weekend, different cars and motorcycles are on display. Contests and awards are also given across the three days, along with live music performances and celebrity meet and greets. If you have a passion for classic, antique and cars that make the ground shake your time is here come July of 2023.

For more information on the weekend, hotel and parking information, and a full schedule of events and performances, you can visit the Syracuse Nationals website.

