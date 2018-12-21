Syracuse Police have two men in custody, they believe are connected to the murder of a 16-year-old boy at a John Street apartment.

Police say, the investigation into the murder of 16-year-old Antoniao Gullotto after police arrived at the John Street apartment Monday night. Upon arrival they located Gullotto dead from a gunshot wound to the upper body area.

Following a lengthy investigation that included video surveillance footage, interviews and neighborhood canvassing. Details gathered led investigators to two suspects. They are 30-year-old Nashwan Hamood and 20-year-old Amir Homran, both of Syracuse.

Police located the two suspects and arrested them. They are facing charges of Murder in the 2nd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree. Both men were transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.