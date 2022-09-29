Syracuse Woman Released from Hospital and Immediately Arrested

A Central New York woman was released from the hospital and immediately arrested after the accident that put her into the hospital.

Police say that 38-year-old Heather J. Wills of Syracuse allegedly caused the September 12, 2022 crash in Van Buren, New York that resulted in the hospitalization of two others, including a 15-year-old.

She was arrested on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 and charged with the following:

Assault in the Second Degree, a Class D felony

Vehicular Assault in the Second Degree, a Class E felony

Drinking While Ability Impaired (DWAI), an unclassified misdemeanor

Driving the Wrong Way on a One-Way Street, a violation

Moving from Lane Unsafely, a violation

Failure to Keep Right, a violation

Wills was sent to the Onondaga County Justice Center on $10,000 bail.

The New York State Police says that both of the victims in the van that was hit are still being "assisted by the State Police Crime Victims Advocate and are recovering from their injuries."

The driver of a third vehicle involved in the crash did not report receiving any physical injuries.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation should call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

Original Story:

