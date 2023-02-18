New Football Tackling Ban Proposed in New York State

No more helmets in little league football. No more tackling in little league football. This could be the new normal for kids under the age of 12 who want to play football in New York State. The new ban is getting some serious support.

There is a new bill that has been brought to Albany in order to ban tackling in little league football in New York State. The idea is not something new in New York, but after Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin's big injury in the National Football Leauge, the bill is getting some serious support.

You can see the bill on the New York State Senate website here.

Some people in the football community are really mad about the idea of no tackling in little league football around the State.

"While the Super Bowl is an awful lot of fun, it’s not fun when you see young children who run around, play a game that they are hitting their heads dozens, hundreds of times a week", said Assemblyman Michael Benedetto.

"We should never allow them to engage in a sport that’s going to create neurological disorders, and other mental traumas on our children,” said Senator Luis Sepulveda.