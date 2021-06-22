Tailor and The Cook Restaurant in Utica Goes 100% Capacity

The Tailor and The Cook restaurant in Utica is ready to go when it comes to dropping health department restrictions. The restaurant has decided to follow health department guidelines and go back to0 100-percent capacity.

"Have you been trying to get a reservation with us in the last few months and gotten shut out? "

"We know we have turned away a lot of guests since we reopened in April at 50% capacity. Well, things just got much easier for grabbing reservations with us!

As of tomorrow 6/23, we are back to Full Capacity! We are careful not to say 100% in this case... Do you remember how close our tables were, Pre-Pandemic? While we certainly are ready to start serving more meals, we aren't about to sacrifice the comfort of our guests. So, what you will find in our dining room is a good deal more tables and seats, though not as many as we used to have, pre-pandemic."

Reservations can be made HERE to check out our small plates menu. A wide variety of wines is also available;

Not ready to dine inside yet? We feel you.

We have seven tables on the patio - first come, first served for the tastiest al fresco dining in the city!

Call (315) 624-3663 for details.

https://thetailorandthecook.com