‘Taking Receipts’ Is The ‘Kiss Of Death’ For New York Jets Coach

The Robert Saleh era, as head coach of one of the most inept sports franchises in history, the New York Jets, started with the motto, "All gas, no brakes." OK, pouring more "gas" on the Adam Gase (former Jets coach) created dumpster fire wasn't the worst thing. But, Saleh seems to need the "brakes" to stop his terrible team from losing. Now the fiery coach of Gang Green is "Taking Receipts" on the vocal fans and media. Uh-oh.

Many wish that the second-year head coach was collecting dinner receipts but he's not. No, he is challenging those that are critical of the franchise and the direction of the team in the infant stages of the 2022 NFL season. Sunday's team performance was abysmal. Jets fans and the media let Saleh and the team know their frustrations following game one. For the fans, their bitterness isn't about one game or one season for that matter. This about decades of being the laughingstock of NFL fanbases.

Now the head coach is going to hold those people accountable? For what? Frustration from investing time and money into a team that can't get out of its own way. Saleh was part of the braintrust, or lack-there-of, that put most of this team together. The former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator teamed with general manager Joe Douglas in selecting Zach Wilson as the quarterback savior of the franchise. Coach Saleh, this is on you.

It is the Jets fans that are "taking receipts." They have the receipts from their overpriced tickets. They have their receipts from the jerseys of countless "franchise" players that were brought in to change the losing culture. Sorry, Coach Saleh, this is 100% on you and Joe Douglas to turn around this year or Jets fans will be buying billboards in the metropolitan area and flying planes with banners that say FIRE DOUGLAS AND SALEH.

So Robert, if you want to start collecting receipts, you had better start collecting some wins. Jets fans owe you nothing. You got your honeymoon year last year and from Sunday's awful performance you've apparently done nothing with it. Don't challenge New York fans nor the media Mr. Saleh, you won't win. No one ever does. Who will be the next New York Jets head coach? The watch may begin in a few weeks.

