Tenney Endorsed by National Rifle Association

The National Rifle Association has endorsed Republican candidate Claudia Tenney for Congress in New York's 22nd Congressional district primary. Tenney earned an “A” grade from the group – its highest rating. She faces Binghamton Republican George Phillips in the June 23rd primary.

“On behalf of our five million members, the National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund (NRA-PVF) proudly endorses Claudia Tenney's candidacy for U.S. House of Representatives,” said NRA-PVF Chairman Jason Ouimet. “Claudia has a proven record of fighting to preserve Second Amendment freedoms for law-abiding gunowners and sportsmen across NY-22.”

Tenney said she has led the defense of gun rights in New York and in Washington, D.C. She says she fought Governor Cuomo’s unconstitutional SAFE Act and was the first to introduce a bill to repeal the law in the legislature. Tenney says she's worked closely with Remington Arms and its employees’ union to keep the company in Upstate New York.

The primary election is June 23, 2020. Early voting begins on Saturday while absentee voting is ongoing.