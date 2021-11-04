Tennis Star Accuses China Ex-Vice Premier of Sexual Assault

By KEN MORITSUGU, The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities have squelched virtually all online discussion of sexual assault accusations apparently made by a Chinese professional tennis star against a former top government official, showing how sensitive the ruling Communist Party is to such charges.

In a lengthy social media post, Peng Shuai wrote that Zhang Gaoli, a former vice premier and member of the party's all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee, had forced her to have sex despite repeated refusals following a round of tennis three years ago.

The AP could not verify the authenticity of her post on Tuesday, which was removed soon after. Peng is a former top-ranked doubles player who won Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014.

