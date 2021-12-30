The Best Trails In The Adirondacks to Take Man’s Best Friend On!

With the weather in the area, not typical winter weather, you still have time to hit the trails in the Adirondacks, and taking your best friend may be an option for you.

Photo by Yuki Dog on Unsplash

Before you get ready to go with your four-legged friend, there are a few things to consider about hiking with dogs in this part of Upstate New York. First, not all dogs can hike, and some will not do so well with the rocky climb over steep inclines that come with scaling the 46 High Peaks in the Adirondacks. If you decide your puppy can handle some of the trails, remember, all dogs require a leash on the trails and any parks in the Adirondacks.

www.realtor.com

Some of the best trails to take your best friend:

Black Bear Mountain- is best suited for energetic dogs that don't mind climbing. Buck Mountain is the longest, with one way up to being 3 miles long. Poke-O-Moonshine is located a few miles from exit 33 on I-87; a new parking area and a new ascent up the mountain is a more manageable grade, making it more family-friendly for you and your dog. Owl's Head Lookout (Elizabethtown) is a longer hike at 2.5 miles long. This trail is on Rt 9 N near Elizabethtown with views of Hurricane Mountain, Champlain Valley, the Green Mountains of Vermont, and nearby Giant Mountain. Silver Lake Mountain (Au Sable Forks) is only .9 miles and would be a great stop on your way to Lake Placid. When you hike this trail, you will get to see spectacular views of Silver Lake, Taylor Pond, Catamount Mountain, Whiteface Mountain, and the Wilmington Range.