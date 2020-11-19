The History About the Mohawk Valley’s Heart Radio-Then

America's Greatest Heart Run and Walk has raised millions of dollars for heart research in the area. Do you know the real story about heart weekend? Do you know it actually stated on the radio?

Ralph Allinger was the sports director on WIBX in 1971 and he was on his way to a Clinton Comets game to broadcast it live, when he had a massive heart attack. People at WIBX at the timer decided rot do a fund raiser to raise money for heart treatments. They decided on a "radio marathon" that would solicit monetary donations.

The WIBX Ralph Allinger Radio Marathon would eventually become the Ralph Allinger Memorial Radio-Thon would ultimately raise millions of dollars for heart research.

A virtual version of the Heart Run and Walk will most likely occur in 2021. Check out the video here.