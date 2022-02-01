The One New York Law Being Broken All Day, Every Day

There's one law in New York that's broken all day, every day. Honking.

That's right. It's illegal for a driver to honk the horn in New York City, except in an emergency. If you've been to New York City, you've undoubtedly heard the barrage of honks that echo down the street, especially during rush hour. And what's the point? You're not going anywhere in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

“You may not operate, use, or operate or use the horn attached to your vehicle except as an imminent danger voice signal or as an audible vehicle wiretapping alert.” For 30 years there were even 'Don't Honk' signs posted until officials decided to de-clutter the streets in 2013.

Noise is the biggest complaint in the Big Apple. 1.6 million were reported between 2010 and 2015. The city even provides a website for unnecessary honking. So officials passed the law in an effort to reduce unnecessary noise in the city.

“You can report noise from the vehicle caused by the idling engine, loud music, or the horn bark. The horn is only allowed as a warning of danger.”

A driver caught honking a horn unnecessarily could be fined up to $350, although New York City Police rarely enforce the law.

It's much easier to avoid the crowded, noisy streets with all the public transportation options available in New York City. You're bound to reach your destination much faster and you won't have to pay for parking either if you can actually find a spot. As an added bonus, you never know what you're going to see on the subway.

