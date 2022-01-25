The Weeknd is selling his 8,000-square-foot penthouse in Los Angeles for $22.5 million. The singer's penthouse features views of the Pacific Ocean and Downtown L.A. as well as the mountains.

The penthouse takes up an entire floor and has four bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Some of the amenities of the Beverly West building include 24/7 security, a saltwater pool and even a helipad.

When the pop star purchased it, the penthouse was said to be one of the biggest condo deals in the L.A. area at the time, according to Realtor.com.

Now, about two years later, The Weeknd has decided to sell the penthouse as he's upgraded to a mansion in Bel-Air.

