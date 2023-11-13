These Are the Most Miserable Cities in New York State

A new report claims to have identified where the most miserable people in New York live. Did your hometown make the list?
Weird to think that only a third of New Yorkers say they are truly happy since other states have it worse.
We are largely spared from extreme weather events like wildfires and EF5 tornadoes. Other perks include a decent educational system, our roads aren't a huge mess, and our tourist business is booming.
But, still, that isn't enough for some people.
To be fully transparent - I am a native of Connecticut. Trust me, New York could be a lot worse. If you don't believe me, try driving on one of our highways.
Let me remind you before you read further, THIS BRAND IS NOT CALLING THESE CITIES OR TOWNS MISERABLE.
This is simply a reporting of a list created by Road Snacks. If you have a bone to pick with us, you're directing your outrage at the wrong person.
And also, you're most likely from one of these 10 cities.
New York's Most Miserable Cities
Gallery Credit: Megan
While there may be a myriad of reasons why someone is miserable, this survey (and article) are merely tongue-in-cheek.
This isn't supposed to be super-serious or scientific.
If you have complaints, direct them toward Road Snacks - not us. We are simply reporting on a list that was sent in to talk about.
Also, Central New York was found to be among the happier cities in the roundup.
Rome was the 4th happiest city overall, while Herkimer was 10th happiest.
You can read the full report HERE.
