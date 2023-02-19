These Celebrities Are Coming to Saratoga for the X-Files Fan Fest

If you were watching television in the 1990's, there is a good chance you were watching The X-Files. This sci-fi mystery series starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson had a very impactful and impressionable run from 1993 - 2002. Now you have the chance to see some of the actors and actresses that helped make the show a huge success.

The X-Files created a very loyal and passionate fan base that continue to crave all things X-Files, even in 2023, 15 years after the final season of the show. If you just can't get enough, you need to be in Saratoga this July.

The X-Files Preservation Collection presents the X-Files 30th Anniversary Fan Fest, Friday July 7th and Saturday July 8th at the Saratoga Springs City Center. General admission tickets and V.I.P. tickets are on sale now and you can check availability HERE.

A few cast members will make their way to Saratoga for the 30th Anniversary celebration. Check out this impressive list.

"The Cigarette Smoking Man" played by William B. Davis. Davis will attend the 30th Anniversary event.

Special Agent Monica Reyes played by actress Annabeth Gish will be in Saratoga the weekend of July 7th.

Karin Konoval is the actress that became an X-Files fan favorite with her appearances in episodes such as "Home" and "Plus One".

For this year's event, the Fan Fest will take place at both The X-Files Preservation Collection and the Saratoga Springs City Center. The City Center is a state-of-the-art event center with all the space and accommodations you will need. located right on Broadway, in the heart of Saratoga Springs, NY.

