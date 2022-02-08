Third Illegal Handgun Taken Off Utica Streets In Five Days
Three Utica men are facing weapons possession charges following a traffic stop at the intersection of Hart Street and Tracy Street in Utica.
While conducting their investigation, Utica Police officers and Deputies with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office noticed an open alcoholic beverage and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle
The driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Richard Gibbs, allegedly began to fight with officers outside the car and was subsequently taken into custody.
Police say Gibbs did not have a valid New York State driver's license.
The other occupants of the vehicle were 30-year-old Reuben Adorno and 26-year-old Lawrence Napper.
Officers also located a loaded self-manufactured “Ghost Gun” in the vehicle.
Ghost Guns are unserialized and untraceable firearms that can be bought online and assembled at home.
It's the third illegal handgun taken off city streets in the last 5 days
In addition to the weapons charges, Gibbs was also charged with resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.
Here are the charges facing the three men:
Richard Gibbs age 25 of Utica
Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd
Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd
Criminal Possession of a Firearm
Resisting Arrest
Obstructing Governmental Administration
New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law violations
Ruben Adorno age 30 of Utica
Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd
Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd
Criminal Possession of a Firearm
NYSV&TL violation
Lawrence Napper age 26 of Utica
Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd
Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd
Criminal Possession of a Firearm
[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. All suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]