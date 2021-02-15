Guess which breakfast cereal is making a comeback? Chances are, unless you're a big fan of this brand, you probably didn't even notice.

Post brand cereal, grape nuts is heading back to grocery store shelves after it disappeared in the last year due to the COVID-19 shutdown. The grape nuts family wants you to know, while they've gone missing during the last 12 months, it was only temporary.

We are sorry you are having a difficult time locating this product, we would like to inform you it has NOT been discontinued. We are currently experiencing a product shortage where we are not able to fill orders for this item due to adjustments in our production schedules and production availability. We expect this product to be back on most store shelves sometime in March 2021. We are sorry for any inconvenience this situation may have caused you. We are continuing to work to get all items back on store shelves as soon as possible. -grape nuts website

grape nuts cereal is not for everyone.

WIBX's news reporter Andrew Derminio said the cereal tastes like dirt, during the Keeler Show recently when the story broke that the missing cereal would return. Bill Keeler said he loves the cereal with sliced bananas and whole milk, but admitted that his keto diet doesn't allow for breakfast cereal so he's craving all cereals.

There's also the grape nuts history that serves as a legendary story in the cereal world. It was developed in 1897 by C. W. Post who was actually a patient of Dr. John Harvey Kellogg, who went on to create his own brands of cereal. The cereal originally prepared by C. W. Post when developing the product was a batter that came from the oven as a rigid sheet. He then broke the sheet into pieces and ran them through a coffee grinder to produce the "nut"-sized kernels, according to wikipedia. grape nuts neither contain grapes or nuts, according to the official website.

grape nuts have been a part of history as they traveled on an expedition to Antarctica and the peak of Mount Everest, and were a part of the daily diet of WWII service members in Panama and other tropic locations, according to wikipedia. Meanwhile. in New England and parts of Canada, grape nuts are mixed with ice cream to give the frozen treat a special crunch.

Currently, there's a national contest where a handful of grape nuts fans can sign up to win grape nuts for a year. The grape nuts website allows consumers to sign up for a notification alerting them when their local grocery store shelves have been restocked with the cereal.