This Lottery App Will Have You Buying Your Lottery Tix from Home

Believe it or not, there is an app that you can install on your phone that will allow you to buy lottery tickets from the comfort of your couch. It's true. It's called Jackpocket and it's in conjunction with the New York State Lottery.

screenshot

It works incredibly well. You can buy lottery tickets from dozens of lotteries in New York and from other states. You can do quick pick or pick your own numbers. You connect the app to your bank account and there's a small fee charged when you replenish the account and whatever you win, you keep entirely. If you win $4, $4 is deposited into your account. If you win a million, every cent is yours. You can even use autoplay so you can automatically purchase tickets before the daily deadline.

I've been using the app for a few months and while I don't play often, I've already won 4 times. Sadly, that equates to $16 in winnings, but every cent of it has been deposited into my account. The process works the exact same way it would had you purchased your ticket at a convenience store, and you can even print your ticket out to create a hard copy.

Finally, if lightening strikes and you actually win the big jackpot, your winnings are completely guaranteed. The best part is, you'll never lose another ticket as there will always be a digital copy of the ticket in the app. In fact, when you do win, the app will let you know.

Search Jackpocket in the Apple App Store or in Google Play, and good luck!